The Golden Globes Blackout

Last night the 75th Annual Golden Globes shed light on the ongoing abuse happening in Hollywood and around the country. The attendees stood in solidarity by wearing all black on the red carpet in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement. The women and men of the night looked absoulety stunning. Here are my best dressed picks of the evening.



Oprah stole the show by delivering an inspiring, motivational speech that touched on racism, sexism and enduring anything and everything in pursuit of your dreams. If you missed it watch below.