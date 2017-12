What up Friday 💃🏽 #OOTD #WIW #LOTD #PDXstyle #LOsLooks #tapfordetails A post shared by Lauren Sessions (@itsloradio) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:22am PST

So, I wore this outfit to work the other day and not one, but two people said I looked like “Ghetto Christmas.” I replied, “You mean stylish AF Christmas.”

All I know is, Santa is definitely coming to my house 1st cause Mrs. Claus ain’t dressing like this 😉

Check out the details on my “Ghetto Holiday” OOTD below.

Hoodie Dress: H&M – $25 (Recently)

Boots: Nordstrom Rack – $42

Beanie: H&M – $10