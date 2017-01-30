First Annual Canvas and Cocktails, A Gallery Art Show of work created by HCDSN Art Program participants

Art teaches many skills for special needs adults: hand-eye coordination, patience, fine and gross motor skills are just a few of the lessons that art class can impart to clients. Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs (HCDSN) takes those lessons seriously and started offering regular art classes to clients in 2015.

Now, with the generous donation of space from William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art, HCDSN clients will have their first annual “Canvas and Cocktails,” artist show and reception. The reception is scheduled for Friday, February 24th from 5:30-8pm and will have over 100 works of, affordably priced, art.

During the reception there will be a silent auction of luxury items paired with a work of art for attendees to bid on, an unveiling of a Mosaic of paintings created by the clients and a gallery talk at 6pm.

Work created by the clients will be displayed from February 23rd-March 3rd. The William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art Gallery Hours are 1pm-5pm Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

This event is free and open to the public. Any (voluntary) donations will go to the Horry County Special Needs and Disabilities, Art Program. Artists will also donate 50% of the purchase of any art in the show to the HCDSN, Art Program.

Gallery: Open for viewing from Feb 23rd-March 3rd 1-5pm

Opening: Friday, February 24, 2017 – from 5:30pm-8pm

CLOSED on Sunday

For Questions, please call, Susan John at: 843-347-0919 or contact her by email at: sujohn@sccoast.net