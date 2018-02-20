Fergie Apologized For Her Rendition Of The National Anthem

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you know that Fergie performed the National Anthem at the NBA All Star Game on Sunday Night. It didn’t go over so well. Even Roseanne said it was worse than hers, because hers was intentional.

Fergie released a statement that said, “I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country, and honestly tried my best.”

It definitely didn’t strike the intended tone. Trying to sex up the National Anthem didn’t work for her… nor did not hitting any notes.

What did you think of Fergie’s National Anthem?