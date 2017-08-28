Favorite 2017 VMA Moments

From Pink’s acceptance speech, Red Carpet fashion & Fifth Harmony’s shady performance, here are my favorite moments from the 2017 VMAs.

I feel like the intro to this performance should’ve been talked about more. Check out Fifth Harmony’s ‘shady’ performance. Peep the beginning with the 5th moon man getting blasted off stage..

The Red Carpet fashion was fab and definitely had sheer, embroidered metals trending with these sexy ladies.

Sheer, Embroidered Metals was definitely trending on the @VMA Red Carpet last night, and I’m a fan. 👏🏽👏🏽 A post shared by Lauren Sessions (@itsloradio) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

I personally thought Pink’s acceptance speech about acceptance and living your true self was beautiful. It is probably my favorite moment of the night.