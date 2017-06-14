ENERGY 92.1 Is Sending YOU to Las Vegas To See LADY GAGA!

Dust off the monster outfits and pull the meat dress out of the cooler because we are sending YOU to see LADY GAGA — LIVE IN LAS VEGAS!

August 11th at T-Mobile Arena!

ENERGIZED by Celebrations Nightlife & Oz: The Experience

You’ll have a chance to quail”fly” every day starting July 5th

with Brooke & Jubal, Lo & Zack.

Then, join us at Oz: The Experience at Broadway at the Beach, come dressed as Gaga, and you could have a chance to win an EXTRA entry to go see Gaga in Vegas!

Oz is a nightlife experience unlike any other. Each night features a different themed look, feel and design. Oz transforms right before your eyes. One night you will be dancing under the lights of Paris, the next around the rings of Saturn. A truly out of this world experience.

Keep listening to ENERGY 92.1 to get qualified, then join us at OZ: The Experience at Broadway at the Beach to find out if you’re going to Vegas to see Gaga!