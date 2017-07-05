Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter Because Of Lady Gaga’s Fans

Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter because of negative comments, and Lady Gaga’s fans might be the cause.
He said in an interview, that, “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day.”
Gaga’s fans heard something he said earlier in the year and thought it referred to Lady Gaga, so they went to Twitter to attack him, and it didn’t stop. Ed insists that he had never said anything bad about Gaga.
Gaga posted this on instagram to try to calm everyone down…
What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.