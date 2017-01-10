Ed Sheeran Originally Wrote “Love Yourself” For Himself

Ed Sheeran wrote “Love Yourself,” which was a huge hit for Justin Bieber, for himself. It was intended to be on his new album, Divide, but decided it wouldn’t be a good fit, and wouldn’t have made the cut.

Ed said, “It just wouldn’t have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is. So going from a song that would’ve never been released, toBillboard’s #1 of 2016 and being nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, it just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off.”