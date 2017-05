Do you eat normal foods in strange ways? I can safely say, that I don’t do any of these, but maybe you do.

According to a new survey…

14% of people eat ribs with a knife and fork

7% eat pizza crust first — I mean, come on, if it’s stuffed crust, why not?!

1% eat cereal with milk and…. ice cubes!

What about some other foods? Click here to find out!