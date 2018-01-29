Disneyland Just Got “Hoppier’
By lauren.sessions
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 6:38 PM

Well if you are planning a trip to Disneyland in California anytime soon get excited, especially if you like beer.

The San Diego based brewery, Ballast Point Brewing just announced they will be collaboration with Disneyland to add a new  restaurant and beer garden to the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California. It should be opened later this year. Cheers!

