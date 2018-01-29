Disneyland Just Got “Hoppier’

Well if you are planning a trip to Disneyland in California anytime soon get excited, especially if you like beer.
The San Diego based brewery, Ballast Point Brewing just announced they will be collaboration with Disneyland to add a new restaurant and beer garden to the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California. It should be opened later this year. Cheers!
We’re bringing Ballast Point to the happiest place on earth! That’s right, our next location is in the @downtowndisneydistrict at @disneyland in Anaheim, marking the first-ever on-site brewery for Disney. This incredible space will house a three-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant and beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room experience to this magical place, and we’ll keep you updated as the opening date nears. More info on our Facebook page and follow our new @ballastpointanaheim IG account for more info! 🎉🍻