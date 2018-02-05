Congrats To Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has confirmed the pregnancy rumors today with a sentimental video documenting her journey as a first time mother.

The video begins with the birth of Kylie to mom Kris Jenner and continues with congratulation messages from friends and family. Fans even get the first look at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s newest edition, Chicago in the video.

Kylie took to social media today to explain to fans as to why she wanted to keep her pregnancy so private.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

This is Kylie & boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child together. The name of the baby has yet to be revealed but it seems that mother and child are happy and in good health.