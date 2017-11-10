CHRISTMAS TREE DISASTER!

Apparently there is a Christmas Tree shortage across the WORLD!!! So, if you’re used to getting a real tree, it is still a possibility but be ready to pay ridiculous prices. Supply and demand… it sucks! Artificial trees are also going to sky rocket because the demand for them is going to be higher!

So time to start looking for a Charlie Brown Tree!

Have you ever used a Charlie Brown tree? Or maybe have come up with make shift tree? I need all the ideas I can get! This girl is no spending 400 bucks on a tree! I will get a stick and some sparkle spray and put a star on that!