Christmas Day Dinners Around The Area

Three local Churches will host the 28th Annual Christmas Day Dinner.

It’s happening on Sunday, December 25th at the following locations…

Noon-2pm – St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church – 3301 Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Noon-3pm – Belin Memorial United Methodist Church – 4182 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

1pm-3pm – Risen Christ Lutheran Church – 10595 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

Meals are free for everyone.

Meal delivery is available, if you call (843) 781-1326 by December 23rd.

You can make a donation by mailing a tax-deductible check to:

Community Christmas Dinner
c/o St John Greek Church
3301 33rd Ave Ext North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

