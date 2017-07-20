Chester Bennington of Linkin Park Dead at 41
By Zack Williams
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 3:28 PM

Chester Bennington, lead singer for Linkin Park has committed suicide by hanging.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Chester hanged himself, at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County.

According to TMZ, he had struggled with drugs and alcohol in the past and had considered suicide before, after being abused by an older male, as a child.

Mike Shinoda tweeted…

Click here for the full story from TMZ

More from Billboard

Related Content

There are Cheesecake M&Ms Now!
Ginga Got Money And She’s Buying Booze!
Tostitos New Bags Have Built In Breathalyzer
Joe Jonas Wants To Do An R-Rated Camp Rock 3
10 Bad Things We Do At Hotels
Beyonce’s Tour has raked in over $250 Millio...
Comments