Chester Bennington of Linkin Park Dead at 41

Chester Bennington, lead singer for Linkin Park has committed suicide by hanging.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Chester hanged himself, at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County.

According to TMZ, he had struggled with drugs and alcohol in the past and had considered suicide before, after being abused by an older male, as a child.

Mike Shinoda tweeted…

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

