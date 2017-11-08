Britney Spears’ “Joy Of Pepsi” Has Finally Been Released By Zack Williams | Nov 8, 2017 @ 9:51 AM Britney Spears recorded the “Joy Of Pepsi” commercials 15 years ago. Finally, the full version (unmastered) has been released. Related Content Don’t Make Out With A Coworker At Your Compa... ENERGY 92.1 Is Sending You To The Firefly Music Fe... Top 10 Trending Topics On Twitter In 2016 Pizza Flavored Ice Cream Is Now A Thing Zack Scooped Ice Cream At Ben & Jerry’s... Logic Releases Powerful Video For 1-800-273-8255