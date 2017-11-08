Britney Spears’ “Joy Of Pepsi” Has Finally Been Released
By Zack Williams
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 9:51 AM

Britney Spears recorded the “Joy Of Pepsi” commercials 15 years ago.  Finally, the full version (unmastered) has been released.

