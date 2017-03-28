The Boathouse Summer Concert Series Line Up!

Here’s the Line Up for the 2017 Landshark Summer Concert Series at the Boathouse, presented by the Law Office of Johnny McCoy, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson, Malibu Rum, and ENERGY 92.1!

April 2 – Papadosio

April 9 – Rusted Root

April 16 – Atlas Genius

April 23 – Fortunate Youth

April 30 – Dangermuffin

May 7 – Ballyhoo!

May 14 – Puddle Of Mudd

May 21 – TBA

May 28 – Almost Kings

June 4 – TBA

June 11 – BIG Something

June 18 – TBA

June 25 – Badfish

July 2 – The Clarks

July 9 – TBA

July 16 – TBA

July 23 – LFO

July 30 – The Lacs

August 6 – Jerryfest

August 13 – Atlas Road Crew

August 20 – Tucker Beathard

August 27 – Donovan Frenkenrieter

August 3 – The Movement