The Boathouse Summer Concert Series Line Up!

Here’s the Line Up for the 2017 Landshark Summer Concert Series at the Boathouse, presented by the Law Office of Johnny McCoy, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson, Malibu Rum, and ENERGY 92.1!
April 2 – Papadosio
April 9 – Rusted Root
April 16 – Atlas Genius
April 23 – Fortunate Youth
April 30 – Dangermuffin
May 7 – Ballyhoo!
May 14 – Puddle Of Mudd
May 21 – TBA
May 28 – Almost Kings
June 4 – TBA
June 11 – BIG Something
June 18 – TBA
June 25 – Badfish
July 2 – The Clarks
July 9 – TBA
July 16 – TBA
July 23 – LFO
July 30 – The Lacs
August 6 – Jerryfest
August 13 – Atlas Road Crew
August 20 – Tucker Beathard
August 27 – Donovan Frenkenrieter
August 3 – The Movement