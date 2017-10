Word to the wise… Don’t try and snap pictures of Blac Chyna without permission…

TMZ reports that Chyna is suspected of misdemeanor vandalism after allegedly smashing the phone of a guy shooting video of her as she left a Hollywood club.

Sources close to Chyna say she gave multiple warnings to photographers that she didn’t want to be shot. When one persisted, she went ham and threatened to call some “real ones” to “Kick their…” well you know where she is going with that…