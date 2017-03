I realize that babysitting is an important job, with a lot of responsibilities, but maybe, I need to quit the radio gig and start babysitting.

A new study shows that babysitters now make an average of $15/hr.

In other news, today will be my last day on the air… and if you’re looking for a babysitter, hit me up!

(Picture, my sister Kim… my niece Makayla, and me)