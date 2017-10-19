Anna Faris Has A New Boo!

Actress Anna Faris reportedly has a new beau. Faris has been seen on a few occasions with cinematographer Michael Barrett. once they were spotted at Malibu’s Neptune’s Net and twice at a Pacific Palisades restaurant. Witnesses reportedly said the two were displaying PDA! They most likely met while filming “Overboard,” however, there were apparently no signs of romance during production. News of the relationship broke two months after Faris and husband Chris Pratt announced their split…

This still means, Chris Pratt is on the REBOUND!!! LADIES!!!