Animal Abuse On Set Of “A Dog’s Purpose”

Animal lovers be warned. This video makes me sad and angry all at once. The director of the film also is claiming he wasn’t present while this happend and a thorough investigation will be performed.
I am very disturbed by the video released today from the set of my film A dog’s purpose.
— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
I did not witness these actions.
We were all committed to providing a loving and safe environment for all the animals in the film.
— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished.
— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
I have been a lifelong animal lover and A DOG’S PURPOSE is my third film about dogs. The animals’ safety was of utmost priority.
— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
