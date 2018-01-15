American Crime Story Airs This Week

Its here! The second season of American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace starts Wednesday.

I don’t know about you but I was a huge fan of the first season, Ryan Murphy and his team recreated the O.J Simpson trial from ’95. The casting and portrayal of characters was spot on in my opinion and I feel it will be no less for this next installment.

It seems as if the story line will go in depth of Andrew Cunanan’s past and previous murders in order to ‘make sense’ of why he murdered Versace.

Check out the trailer below.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace airs Wednesday Jan 17th at 10pm on FX.