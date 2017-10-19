Amazon is DECLARING WAR on PORCH PIRATES! ARG!

Especially around the holiday, people are notorious for going around to houses and snatching unclaimed packages off of peoples front porches. Amazon has a solution to that problem, as long as you don’t mind a stranger unlocking your car. They’ve created smart-license-plate called the Phrame. It allows delivery drivers to deliver packages in the trunk of your car. Its special license plate come with a secure box large enough to hold a car’s keys. The car owner can unlock the box with their smartphone, or they can grant access remotely to others, such as delivery driver. The driver can locate the car using GPS, and the owner would receive notifications on the app telling them when their trunk has been locked and unlocked. This will eliminate the problem of packages being stolen from door steps.