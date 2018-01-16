Alex From The Chainsmokers In Hot Water

Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is in hot water with his now ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward after she blasted him all over social media accusing him of cheating.

She took to Instagram as well as Instagram story to expose his cheating ways saying “Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it.” and “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.”

Alex Pall’s girlfriend puts The Chainsmoker star on blast by showing surveillance footage of him cheating on her with another woman. (Via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/JJwvXinU7d — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 16, 2018

While I don’t necessarily agree with how she is dealing with the situation, I as I’m sure a lot of us out there, knows what she is going through at this very moment. So here’s a wild thought, don’t cheat on your significant others.