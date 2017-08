I personally am craving some cooler weather. Once I see Pumpkin Spice anything, I know its soon on the way. A few of these are questionable to me, but I’ll try anything once. Here’s a few Pumpkin Spice items you can find in store now.

It has begun! #pumpkinspice #pumpkinspiceallthethings #targetfinds #coffee A post shared by Mandie (@mandie_lee_) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

…. #whitegirls #basic #pumpkinspice #ithasbegun A post shared by Kenny (@kenny8948) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

And so it begins…. #PumpkinSpice #StillTooHot A post shared by Jake Stover (@jakestover) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Here’s to hoping things cool down sooner than later.

List of all available foods are here