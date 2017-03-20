2017 Boathouse Summer Concert Series Line Up

By Zack Williams
|
Mar 20, 4:41 PM

Jason from the Boathouse stopped in the studio to reveal the 2017 Summer Concert Series Line Up with Zack!

Click Play to hear, who will be coming!

Can’t lie, I’m looking forward to LFO.

